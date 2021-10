Madeira accounts, this Thursday, 10 more positive cases of covid-19, as well as 10 recovered patients. Among the new cases there is one imported from the Netherlands, the rest being of local transmission.

At present, the Region has 78 active cases and 10 people are hospitalized, one of them in the Intensive Care Unit. There are 13 people in isolation in dedicated hotel units and the rest remain in their own accommodation.

