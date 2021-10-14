Madeira moves to alert status with new measures in force

Madeira will be in a state of alert, from 00 hours on 15 October. This is a resolution that was approved this afternoon at the usual meeting of the Government Council, which took place at the Quinta Vigia.

The resolution, which will be published in the JORAM, determines the cessation of the general duty of home collection at night , and the ban on circulation on public roads ceases to exist.

The use of a mask remains mandatory in closed spaces, whenever the physical distance recommended by health authorities proves impractical.

The commercial establishments start to function without any time restriction . We are talking not only about catering establishments, but also about the commercial, industrial and services sector, including gambling establishments, casinos, bingos or similar, and hotel and local accommodation establishments.

As for the capacity of events, whether cultural, artistic and sporting, including cultural events and conferences, there are restrictions: in indoor spaces, when the maximum number of people allowed, including children, is greater than 100 (one hundred), people must be carriers of the TRAg test, screening for SARS-CoV-2 infection, with a result negative, carried out within 48 hours prior to the performance of the activities/events, regardless of having a Covid Digital Certificate from the European Union; in outdoor spaces, when the maximum number of people allowed, including children, is greater than 500 (five hundred), people must have a TRAg test, screening for SARS-CoV-2 infection, with a negative result, performed within 48 hours prior to carrying out the activities/events, regardless of having a Covid Digital Certificate from the European Union.

In post-religious celebrations, such as weddings and baptisms, first communions, confirmations, finalist parties and family gatherings, indoors, when the maximum number of people allowed, including children, is greater than 100 (one hundred), people must be carriers of the TRAg test, screening for SARS-CoV-2 infection, with a negative result, performed within 48 hours prior to carrying out the activities/events, regardless of having a Covid Digital Certificate from the European Union. In the case of outdoor spaces, when the maximum number of people allowed, including children, is greater than 500 (five hundred), people must have a TRAg test, screening for SARS-CoV-2 infection, with a negative result, carried out within 48 hours prior to carrying out the activities/events, regardless of having a Covid Digital Certificate from the European Union.

As for travelers, from 1 November, with the exception of travelers holding a Covid Digital Certificate from the European Union, are required to comply with one of the following criteria: Present proof of TRAg screening test for SARS-CoV-2 infection, with negative result, performed within the maximum period 48 hours prior to boarding; perform, upon disembarkation, the TRAg test for screening for SARS-CoV-2 infection, to be promoted by the health authority, and must ensure full compliance with the surveillance and self-report of symptoms and COVID-19 prevention measures, until the obtaining a negative result of said test; perform isolation, for a period of 10 days, at your home or in the hotel establishment where you are staying, and, if the accommodation is less than 10 days, the confinement will last the period of accommodation.

The bars and other drinking establishments and establishments with dance space can work without restrictions, since customers are holders of Digital Certificate Covid the European Union. ( I think this will be larger spaces of more than 100 people inside)

As for homes and youth shelters , visitors must submit a TRAg test, to screen for SARS-CoV-2 infection, with a negative result, carried out within a maximum period of 48 hours prior to the visit. Unrestricted visits are allowed.

It is authorized, without restrictions, the use of changing rooms, changing rooms and showers of sports facilities , and, as they are common spaces and with frequent contact surfaces, the frequency of cleaning and disinfection of the changing rooms must be increased.

From Diário Notícias

