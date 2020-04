The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) places Madeira under yellow warning due to precipitation.

The Regional Civil Protection Service has already issued the respective yellow alert for the entire island. The alert is due to precipitation for the southern, northern and mountainous areas. It starts on the 3rd, at 12 noon and will last until 00:00 on the 4th of April .

Friday is looking pretty nasty with the possibility of thunderstorms.