Madeira has 43 positive cases of coronavirus, 1 more than yesterday, just informed IASaúde at the usual press conference to present the daily bulletin of covid-19.

There are 238 people fulfilling the mandatory quarantine period in hotels in the Region, as IASAÚDE vice-president Bruna Gouveia recently revealed.

It should also be noted that the SRS24 line recorded 108 calls in the last 24 hours, making a total of 4,899 contacts since its implementation.

In Madeira, 240 suspected cases have been recorded so far, of which 197 have been negative.

Madeira currently has 724 people under active surveillance due to the new coronavirus, five of whom are health professionals.

There are also 1,698 people under passive surveillance.