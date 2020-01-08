The body of a 39-year-old woman was rescued this afternoon after a fall from the bridge that connects the Estreito da Calheta to the parish of Prazeres on the expressway.

The Calheta Volunteer Firefighters were on site, with 15 members, including the mountain rescue team, supported by four vehicles. The body was recovered at around 3 pm, after an alert, to the existence of a car parked on the bridge, with no one inside.

The Public Security Police were on site, as well as a team from Via Expresso.