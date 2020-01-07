I have two tours for January with Travel Agency Pearl of the Atlantic.

15th January we will go to Curral das Freiras, we will stop at the sweet and bolo do mel factory to see how the traditional sweets are made on the island. Then to the Village where we can visit the mega Presepio (Christmas crib) before it closes on the 19th.

We will drive up into the valley where you can try the local Ginja , made from the sour cherry.

As always there will be a few view points and Poncha stops.

Please bring a packed lunch, and the price is 17.50 per person.

Pick ups will be Cristo Rei at 9.30 am, and Cable Car Funchal at 10am

If you wish to join this tour please email me at [email protected] with CURRAL as the subject.

23rd January we have another great tour, visiting a Madeira Wine factory where we can taste the wines, Estreito de Camara de lobos, Faja das Galinhas, Leading Photo and one of the most remote places on the island. We will eat our pack lunch then visit Jardim da Serra.

Views and Poncha stops along the way.

Pick ups will be Cristo Rei at 9.30 am, and Cable Car Funchal at 10am.

Bring a packed lunch, and the cost of the tour will be 19.00 euros per person to include the cost of the wine tasting.

If you wish to join this tour please email me at [email protected] with Camara de Lobos as the subject.