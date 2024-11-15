Friday FotoTobi Hughes·15th November 2024Friday FotoMadeira News Thanks to Micke Oresten for sending this photo of what seems like tourists setting up camp on the beach of Ribeira Brava in the week. Hopefully they were swiftly moved on. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related