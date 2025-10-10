Madeira Rum makes an appearance at ‘Whisky Live Warsaw’ in Poland

Three Madeira Rum producers will be present, until tomorrow, at ‘Whisky Live Warsaw’, the largest and most prestigious premium drinks festival in Poland.

This participation is supported by the Madeira Wine, Embroidery and Crafts Institute (IVBAM).

This event, held at the Legia Warsaw Municipal Stadium, features hundreds of international brands of whiskey, rum, gin, and other premium spirits, as well as experts, distributors, and connoisseurs from around the world.

“The presence of Madeiran producers in this edition (Balancal – Vinha Alta, O Reizinho and William Hinton) reinforces the growing international projection of Madeira Rum, a product with a protected designation and recognized for its quality and authenticity”, highlights the Regional Secretariat of Agriculture and Fisheries in a press release.

With this participation, Madeira Rum once again asserts itself as “one of the references of excellence” in the panorama of European spirits, “winning over new audiences and consolidating the image of quality of Madeiran products beyond borders”, adds the same note.

From Diário Notícias

