CONTINGENCY SITUATION REMAINS UNTIL JANUARY 31

The Government Council, meeting today at Quinta Vigia, decided to extend the contingency situation in Madeira until the end of January.

“Declare the contingency situation in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, under the Regional Legislative Decree no. of public health with the scope of containment of the covid-19 pandemic, with effect from 0:00 am on January 16, 2022 until 11:59 pm on January 31, 2022, maintaining the rules for controlling the pandemic,” the council said today.

On the other hand, the government decided to “exempt farmers who require it, until the end of 2022, from the payment of fees related to pruning and grafting services, established in Ordinance No. 66/2012, of 28 May, which adopts the fees and tariffs to be charged for the sale of goods and services provided by the Regional Directorate of Agriculture and Rural Development, so that fruit growers maintain their crops in the most appropriate productive state and, as such, constitute an invaluable and recognized support for preservation. of their income”.

The Council also decided to “authorize the transfer of use and management on a precarious basis and free of charge to the Iate Clube de Santa Cruz da Madeira (ICSC), of the “Campo de Jogos da Ribeira da Boaventura”, infrastructure implemented in the rustic building located in Ribeira das Boaventura , parish and municipality of Santa Cruz”.

The term of the present assignment is five years, however, and whenever the assumptions underlying the same are fulfilled, it may be extended for periods of 5 years, with the maximum term that the assignment may reach is 30 years. .

