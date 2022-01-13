CANNABIS PLANTATION FOR MEDICINAL PURPOSES WITHOUT RESTRICTIONS IN PONTA DO SOL

The municipal executive of Ponta do Sol today unanimously approved the issuance of a declaration that there are no restrictions on the planting of cannabis for medicinal purposes in the municipality.

According to the president of the municipality, this is the second time that the municipal executive is consulted for this purpose.

At stake is a project with an area of ​​around 33,000 square meters.

Célia Pessegueiro did not specify the location, she only said that the investment is by Portuguese and is planned for the upper part of the municipality.

The mayor stressed that this was just one step, in a process that involves other authorities, including the Forestry Institute, those responsible for the Ecological Park.

From Jornal Madeira

