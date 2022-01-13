Madeira records new daily maximum with 2,166 cases of covid-19

Madeira recorded, this Thursday, a new daily maximum of new cases of covid-19, with a total of 2,166 infected.

There is also one death to report, an 82 year old man, making 143 deaths from the start of the pandemic.

The epidemiological bulletin reports 1,544 recovered, so the total number of active cases is 10,907. Among the active cases, 291 are imported cases and 10,616 are locally transmitted. There are 88 people hospitalized at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, 5 of them in the intensive care unit. There are also 49 people who are in isolation in a hotel unit and the rest are in their own accommodation.

