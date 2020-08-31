The Flower and Wine Festival will cost 790 thousand euros, announced the regional secretary of Tourism and Culture, Eduardo Jesus, at the press conference to present the event, which took place in the garden of the Quinta das Cruzes Museum.

Tickets are free and the Party will have a capacity of 8,850 people, a decision in line with the contingency plan prepared in conjunction with the Regional Health Authority.

Regarding the influx of tourists, Eduardo Jesus said that the forecasts point to a hotel occupancy rate of around 30%.

The festival takes place between the 3rd and 27th of September.

