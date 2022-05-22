Bikers set to leave Funchal

Bikers set to leave FunchalTobi Hughes·22nd May 2022Madeira News Celebrating national bikers day, Funchal is packed with more than 5000 bikers set to leave at 10.30 to Calheta, where pop-up bars and snack bars are in place for their arrival. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related