The weather will continue to be harsh in Madeira, at least during the weekend.

According to the forecasts of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), this Saturday, April 4, will be marked by many clouds and rain or light showers throughout the archipelago.

Remember that mountainous regions are under orange warning until 6 pm for precipitation that may fall with some intensity.

Although the day is grey, there will be a slight rise in temperature.

As for the wind, it will be weak to moderate (10 to 30 km / h) from the southwest, increasing in intensity in the highlands, with gusts that can reach 75 km / h.

The weather invites you to stay at home, as well as the authorities’ recommendations to avoid outbreaks of the pandemic covid-19 transmission.

From Diário Notícias

We didn’t have much rain in Caniço de Baixo yesterday but the night and this morning has certainly made up for that.

Sun trying to poke through now though.