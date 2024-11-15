Surprising changes to mobility allowance

Over the last few days there have been a number of posts on social media about non EU citizens not entitled to the mobility allowance when traveling between Portugal, Azores, Madeira, even though they work, pay taxes have Nif and and on.

It seems CTT received this notification this week making this change, which also seems to have no legality.

Its advised everyone keeps all their documentation, incase this is overturned.

James O’ Sullivan eho produces the Madeira Now Magazine, has contacted the tourism secretary, for clarification on this and this was their response below.

Thank you for your email.

Last Monday, 11th november, we were also surprised with those “new rules” imposed by CTT.

Since then, CTT only pays the SSM to national citizens of Schengen countries or Brazil.

As the law applicable to the SSM didn’t change since september 2015, we cannot see any legal support for this decision.

Please note that the national authorities, ANAC – Autoridade Nacional de Aviação Civil and IGF – Inspeção Geral de Finanças are responsible for the regulation of the SSM and, therefore, they mandate the CTT with the payment rules in each case.

At this moment we are trying to get some explanation about this from those national authorities, but we are quite sure that there are no legal grounds for this decision.

We hope to have some clarification on this matter in the next weeks.

We will keep you updated as to what the outcome of this will be.

