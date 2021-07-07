Madeira now registers seven cases of covid-19.

The daily bulletin has just been released by the Regional Directorate of Health.

These are three imported cases (2 from Spain and 1 from Italy) and four cases of local transmission, with two more cases recovered.

There are 84 active cases, of which 27 are imported cases and 57 are of local transmission.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, there are currently no patients hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital and 23 people are being isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

According to the same source, there are 106 situations that are currently under consideration by the health authorities, these being related to travelers identified at the airport, contacts with positive cases or other situations reported to the SRS24 line or coming from the various RAM testing posts .

From Jornal Madeira