Porto Santo Line informs that the trips tomorrow Wednesday 15th (Fnc-Pxo at 8am and Pxo-Fnc at 6pm) will be canceled due to bad weather conditions that make it impossible for the ship to berth in Porto Santo in safe conditions .

The company informs that to change tickets, passengers can use the telephone contact (291 210 300) or send an email to infopsl@gruposousa.pt .

