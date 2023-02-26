PASSENGERS WITHOUT A TRIP ON THE AEROBUS TO FUNCHAL

This afternoon was complicated for many passengers who arrived at Madeira Airport and were unable to travel on the bus to Funchal.

This was the case of a woman who arrived at the airport and could not find a seat on the Aerobus.

The reasons given by the driver were to many passengers waiting for a seat, than the vehicle could carry.

The woman revealed that the bus stop was completely full. She still tried to arrange a taxi, but gave up because of the price.

The large influx of passengers to Funchal forced the transport company to reinforce the connection with two regular buses.

It should be noted that this trip is made between the Airport and Funchal, with reduced hours on Sundays, since after lunch it travels every hour.

From Jornal Madeira

