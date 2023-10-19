Lobo Marinho ship was unable to dock in Porto Santo due to the wind

The anticipation of the arrival of bad weather did not allow the ship Lobo Marinho to dock this morning in Porto Santo.

Carlos Perdigão, administrator of Porto Santo Line, explained to DIÁRIO that it was a situation that was not foreseen and that the ship will have to return to Funchal because “risking the maneuver would be very dangerous”.

“It is true that bad weather was forecast, but we were predicting a wind intensity from the West quadrant of around 17/20 knots and worsening between 10 and 10:30 in the morning, something that would not be very intense and that would allow us dock. The problem was that the bad weather arrived earlier and when we arrived at Porto Santo we were faced with 38 knots of wind from the West, which made it impossible to do the docking maneuver and, naturally, it was made worse by the presence of the cruise ship that was there ”

From Diário Notícias

