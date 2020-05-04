“10 days without new cases is an indicator that our epidemiological situation is controlled. All the chains that we have already identified are confined in isolation and their contacts too, until they have completed the incubation time”, said Bruna Gouveia, after having questioned by JM about the significance of these 10 consecutive days without new infections by Covid-19 in the Region.

“The 10 days give us some comfort in thinking that the transmission chains are identified and located,” she added.

It is recalled that seven transmission chains in Madeira have so far been identified.

For his part, Pedro Ramos again referred to prevention measures, which “cannot be abandoned” and recalled that the virus is not yet eradicated.

“The behavior that is being recommended cannot be relaxed,” reiterated the minister.

From JM