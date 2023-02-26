LORRY OVERTURNED WHEN TRYING TO AVOID A SMALL LANDSLIDE IN FAIAL

A lorry overturned, this morning, in the Moinhos area, in Faial, when trying to avoid a small landslide that had obstructed the lane in the Machico-Santana direction.

The fall of stones to the road occurred after a wall gave way, around 9 am.

The driver will have tried to go around the debris on the road, but ended up losing control.

PSP and Viaexpresso were at the scene to help the victim. The Santana Volunteer Firefighters were only in charge of cleaning the road.

Despite what happened, there are no reports of injuries.

From Jornal Madeira

