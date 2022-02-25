WIND INTENSITY WILL GET WORSE TOMORROW IN THE AIRPORT AREA

Vitor Prior, director of the IPMA’s Funchal Meteorological Observatory, reported today that the wind intensity in the Madeira Airport area will worsen this Saturday and admits that airport operations will continue to be affected until Monday.

“Today, during the day, the wind will remain temporarily strong in the Santa Cruz area, although at the end of the day and in the next dawn it may drop slightly”, he began by informing.

As for tomorrow, the official points out that the wind will be stronger, and on Sunday the weather situation will resemble that of this Friday, with strong gusts of wind still being felt on Monday.

From Jornal Madeira

