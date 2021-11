There is a stir in the emergency room of Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça.

The report by the JM present at the site confirms that there are several ambulances waiting at this time to be able to complete the transport of patients, who are suspected of being infected with the covid-19 disease.

The situation is causing a stir, with patients having to wait inside the ambulances to be treated in the emergency room of the Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...