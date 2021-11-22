RYANAIR ENTOURAGE LEAVES THE AIRPORT IN SILENCE

A team of six from the low-cost airline Ryanair, who arrived on the Irish carrier’s flight this afternoon, left Madeira Airport in silence.

The exit turned out to be discreet, through a side door to the VIP area. The elements got into a white van and continued on their journey, without making statements to the media that was on the scene recording their arrival.

Tomorrow, during a press conference scheduled for the morning, further clarification should be provided about the coming of this company to Madeira.

Today, no one from the airport administration or the Regional Government was available to talk about this Ryanair operation.

From Jornal Madeira

