Regarding the cases of local transmission identified today, IASAÚDE states that three of the confirmed cases are health professionals from SESARAM, EPERAM, involved in the response activities to covid-19, which were identified in the context of the screening of professionals implemented in this institution. The epidemiological investigation of each case is ongoing.

10 contacts have already been identified in the context of the health service, who remain in prophylactic isolation and will undergo PCR testing for covid-19 after the period indicated by the health authorities.

One of the cases of local transmission is a close contact, in the family context, of a case diagnosed today.

Having professional activity in a school in the municipality of Câmara de Lobos, she was informed and the contingency plan was activated.

Six close contacts have already been identified in this context and remain in prophylactic isolation. Epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

From Jornal Madeira