In the context of the epidemiological investigation of cases previously identified in the Region, tests of covid-19 are ongoing, which, so far, have identified new positive cases.

The report released a few moments ago by IASAÚDE states that there are 76 new situations that are currently being studied by health authorities, 19 from the airport screening operation and 57 related to contacts with positive cases or situations reported to the SRS24 line. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

From Jornal Madeira