It will not be repeated for sure what happened this weekend. There were people at night who think this is a joke and think they can jeopardize the health of the community. Inspection will be strengthened and people have to be aware!

The statement was made by the President of the Regional Government, who was recently aggravated by the fact that there were many defaults on the last night of Halloween in relation to the rules of social distance, after many Madeirans chose to go out on Saturday night / early morning. Sunday.

Miguel Albuquerque guaranteed “that everything will be put in order!”

From Agora Madeira