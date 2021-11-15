SESARAM announces more dates and times of vaccination to covid-19

Within the scope of the vaccination campaign against covid-19, the Regional Health Service (SESARAM) recalls that, at this time, “the reinforcement of the vaccine against covid-19 in RAM is underway”, namely that it is being administered “to third dose to all persons aged 18 years and over and over six months after the second dose of the vaccine”.

He also recalls that “it is not necessary to make an appointment, just attend one of the vaccination centers according to the program below, between today and Sunday, 21 November.

Today, November 15th

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-18:00

Machico Vaccination Center – hours: 13:00-18:00

November 16th (Tuesday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Calheta Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-16:00

São Vicente Vaccination Center – opening hours: 11:00-16:00

November 17th (Wednesday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Porto Moniz Vaccination Center – opening hours: 10:00 am to 3:30 pm

November 18th (Thursday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Santana Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-15:00

Santa Cruz Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-18:00

November 19th (Friday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Ponta do Sol Vaccination Center- opening hours: 13:00-16:00

November 20th (Saturday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-18:00

Câmara de Lobos Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-17:00

Santa Cruz Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-17:00

Ribeira Brava Vaccination Center (location: Ribeira Brava Health Center) – opening hours: 09:00-16:00

November 21st (Sunday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-14:00

SESARAM also states that “all people who have not yet been vaccinated, residing in RAM, try to privilege these times on the days mentioned”, recalling that “the vaccine against covid-19 can be administered to all residents from 12 years of age onwards (including), in any vaccination center in RAM”.

For more information contact the SRS VACCINE hotline (800 210 263).

Like this: Like Loading...