For ten consecutive days the coastal regions of Madeira Island – south coast and north coast – and Porto Santo have been under yellow warning for hot weather, ‘alert’ expected to last at least two more days – until 6 pm this Thursday. fair.

Meteorological warning that has been matched by the persistence of high values ​​of the maximum temperature in the three sectors where it has been in force, although on the north coast of Madeira the extremes of the maximum temperature have daily exceeded the values ​​for the criterion of issuing the yellow warning.

Here are the highest extremes of the maximum daily temperature in the IPMA automatic weather station network for the last 9 days (since 29 August) in each sector under yellow warning:

August 29th: 28.5°C, in Porto Moniz; 28.1 ºC, in Funchal/Observatory; 26.8 °C, in Porto Santo;

Day 30: 29,0 ºC, at Caniçal/Ponta de São Lourenço; 28.1 °C, in Porto Moniz; 26.8 °C, in Porto Santo;

Day 31: 29.2 ºC, in Porto Moniz; 29.1 ºC, in Caniçal/Ponta de São Lourenço; 28.2, in Porto Santo;

1st of September: 32.3 ºC, in Funchal/Lido; 29.8 °C, in Porto Moniz; 27.3 ºC, in Porto Santo;

Day 2: 30.1 °C, in Porto Moniz; 29.1 ºC, in Caniçal/Ponta de São Lourenço; 27.5 °C, in Porto Santo;

Day 3: 29,6 ºC, in Funchal/Lido; 28.2 °C, in Porto Moniz; 26.9 ºC, in Porto Santo;

Day 4: 29.6 ºC, in São Vicente; 29.4 °C, in Funchal/Lido; 27.7 ºC, in Porto Santo;

Day 5: 29.0 ºC, in Funchal/Observatory; 28.9 °C, in Porto Moniz; 28.3 ºC, in Porto Santo;

Day 6: 28.1 ºC, in São Vicente; 27.7 ºC, in Porto Santo; 27.5 ºC, in Funchal/Observatory.

From Diário Notícias