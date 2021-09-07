There are new signs that point to the possibility that the French tourist, missing since last week in Madeira, was seen for the last time in Ponta Delgada, according to JM.

In this sense, the PSP has already extended its searches to the municipality of São Vicente, where the 35-year-old French tourist was reported to have been seen, precisely last Wednesday.

On Sunday, firefighters covered the entire Levada do Caldeirão Verde. Yesterday, teams of firefighters, PSP and Forestry Police split in searches in the areas of Fajã do Penedo, Vale da Lapa, Caldeirão Verde, Caldeirão do Inferno and Fajã da Nogueira, with operations still extending to Pico Ruivo, Pico Canário and Ribeira Funda.

From Jornal Madeira