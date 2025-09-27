Can Anyone Help?

Casa das Noivas.

You may remember that Angela Cleary wrote an article earlier in the year about this lovely shop which has been in the same family for 80 years. Read the Article Here

Angela visited it the other day to receive the dreadful news that they are forced to close in November 2025 due to the entire block being renovated.

The made to measure long shelves to hold the beautiful bolts of materials will all be removed and the shop will no longer exist! The new rents in this prime location will be prohibitive.

The owner and staff are very upset and mentioned that there is no other shop on the island that sells such top quality materials for suits and dresses and specialist lace for wedding gowns and first holy communion dresses.

It would be great if you could publicise it and ask your contacts e.g. in real estate or a philanthropic reader might be able to assist in their relocation with a reasonable rent and save this amazing and historical retailer.

If you might be able to help, please contact me at madeiraislandnews@gmail.com

