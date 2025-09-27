They ripped off the gate that blocked access to the Areeiro trail.

The question also is why this trail has not been reopened yet? Its been far to long, and enough time to do whatever needs to be done. Are they actually working on it ? Its a total joke.

The security gate that blocks access to Vereda do Areeiro was ripped off in the early hours of today and thrown onto the hillside.

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) revealed that it detected this situation very early on and temporarily closed access, with the Forest Police Force directing potential hikers away from the route.

The president of the IFCN, Manuel Filipe, regrets this act of vandalism and recalls that the gate was placed in place for the safety of the people, since the PR1 – Vereda do Areeiro route, which connects Pico do Areeiro to Pico Ruivo, is closed due to renovation work.

“This type of behavior jeopardizes not only the work of the IFCN teams, but above all the safety of those who use our recommended trails,” said the president.

Manuel Filipe affirms that it is essential that everyone “understands the importance of respecting the safety rules and recommendations issued by the IFCN.” “These closures are not arbitrary. They result from rigorous technical assessments and are intended to prevent serious accidents,” he said, adding that in the coming days, “the Forest Police will be even more attentive to possible non-compliance in the area.”

The IFCN appeals, above all, to individual responsibility and collective civil spirit.

The gate has already been removed from the slope.

From Diário Notícias

