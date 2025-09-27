Madeira marks World Tourism Day with various activities

Eduardo Jesus a clean up of all the levadas and repairs will make a good start, then the tourists wont need to walk through shit, and can have a more safe experience, resulting in less accidents, especially at Ponta Sao Lourenço, where almost have the accidents occur on the island.

The Regional Secretariat for Tourism, Environment and Culture, through the Regional Tourism Directorate, has prepared a vast program of activities, taking place in Madeira and Porto Santo, to mark World Tourism Day.

According to a press release, throughout the day tomorrow, various gifts and typical products will be distributed at the seven Tourist Information Offices in the Region: Funchal (Avenida Arriaga and Vidamar), Madeira International Airport, Porto Moniz, Porto Santo, Ribeira Brava, Ponta do Sol.

Tourism celebrated with various performances by folk groups

Several performances by folklore groups are also planned, namely in Funchal, at Praça do Povo (Folklore Group of the Casa do Povo of Camacha, at 11 am, and Folklore Group of MonteVerde, at 3:30 pm) and at the Central Square of Avenida Arriaga (Folklore Group of Camacha Youth, at 1 pm), in Santa Cruz, at the Arrivals Level of Madeira Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport (Folklore Group of the Casa do Povo of Gaula, at 11 am, Folklore Group of the Casa do Povo of Santa Cruz, at 3 pm), in Ponta do Sol, on Avenida 1.º de Maio (Folklore Group of Ponta do Sol, at 3:30 pm), in Santana, at the Typical Houses next to the Santana City Hall (Folklore Group of the Casa do Povo of Santana, at 12:15 pm) and in Porto Santo, at Largo do Pelourinho (Folklore Group of Folklore of Porto Santo, at 6 pm).

This Saturday, admission will be free to the following: Museum of Sacred Art, Quinta das Cruzes Museum, Frederico de Freitas House-Museum, Madeira Photography Museum – Atelier Vicente’s, Funchal Natural History Museum and Electricity Museum “Casa da Luz” (Funchal), MIM – Madeira Press Museum (Câmara de Lobos), Madeira Ethnographic Museum (Ribeira Brava), Mudas, Madeira Museum of Contemporary Art (Calheta), Whale Museum (Machico), Porto Santo and Portuguese Discoveries Museum (Porto Santo). There will also be free admission to the João Carlos Abreu Universe of Memories Cultural Center (with guided tours in Portuguese and English at 10 am and 4 pm), the Quinta Magnólia Cultural Center and Solar do Aposento (São Vicente), the Quinta do Arco Rose Garden (Arco de São Jorge) and Quinta Palmeira (Porto Santo).

Also worth highlighting is a guided tour in English, at 12 noon, at the Adegas de São Francisco (Funchal), access to the landscaped areas of the Madeira Theme Park (Santana), visits to the Engenhos do Norte (Porto da Cruz) and also to the Sociedade dos Engenhos da Calheta.

In the same note, Eduardo Jesus also highlights the commitment to sustainability and innovation, aligned with the regional strategy of destination certification, green transition, and strengthening competitiveness. “Celebrating this date, he states, reaffirms the strength of tourism and the hospitality that distinguishes Madeira and Porto Santo,” he adds.

World Tourism Day has been celebrated annually on September 27th since 1980, with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of tourism as a driver of global economic, social, cultural, and political development. This year, UN Tourism proposed the theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” highlighting the sector’s essential contribution to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

