Trash and bad smell outrage tourism professionals in Pico Ruivo

Madeira the Floating Dungheap…have you read the book?

This island is becoming a S#%t Hole literally. Reports of this on most the popular hikes, but Eduardo Jesus seem to love it.

A tourism professional today denounced to JM what he calls “trash and savage tourism,” stating that he had never witnessed anything like it in his many years of working in the field.

The incident occurred this morning in Pico Ruivo, where organized groups of visitors were surprised by signs of environmental degradation. “It’s like turning nature, our mountains, into a bathroom. This is unthinkable,” he said.

He reported that while accompanying a group of tourists, around 11 am., he came across scattered trash and an unpleasant smell at various points along the trail. “For many meters, the dirt was clearly visible. This isn’t left by organized groups, but by rent-a-car tourists, who sleep and camp anywhere,” he added.

Among the waste found were dirty paper, napkins, and even toilet paper, a situation that, according to the professional, “is a disgrace and puts public health at risk.”

The whistleblower also criticizes the lack of intervention by the relevant authorities: “Contrary to what those responsible say, the situation is worsening and puts Madeira’s image abroad at risk.”

Compared to the pre-pandemic period, he noted that, back then, “the hikes were more organized and everything seemed more harmonious.” Now, he warns, “there are tourists who have already filed complaints and say they won’t return if this situation persists.”

From Jornal Madeira

