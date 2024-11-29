Diário Notícias on a cruise to the Canary Islands

DIÁRIO embarks this Friday, November 29th, on a cruise between Madeira and the Canary Islands.

This is a Press Trip promoted by MSC Cruises to promote the new cruise for the 2024-2025 winter season. The itinerary of the Cruise Atlantic Islands route connects by sea to Madeira and the Canary Islands, two of the main cruise destinations in the North Atlantic.

The new route, which began on November 3, will run until March 20, 2025, with embarkations and disembarkations at the Port of Funchal, for a total of 19 cruises towards the Spanish volcanic archipelago.

For eight days, DIÁRIO will provide all the details of the cruise on board the ship ‘MSC Opera’, departing from Madeira.

The cruise ship that docked at the port of the Madeiran capital this morning is scheduled to depart at 10 pm for Santa Cruz de Tenerife, followed by stops in Las Palmas, in Gran Canaria; Puerto del Rosario, in Fuerteventura; and Santa Cruz de La Palma. The ‘MSC Opera’ returns to the Port of Funchal on December 6, where the seven-night cruise ends.

The Press Trip will begin with the boarding of the team, made up of regional and continental journalists, at 3 pm.

The trip’s programme includes two excursions on 3 and 5 December. On Tuesday, there will be a half-day experience aboard a jeep in Fuerteventura. The trip promises an unforgettable journey around the island, starting with a drive to La Oliva, the northern capital of the Region, where participants will stop in the town square. This will be followed by a visit to Playa Águila, a beach known for its cove shaped like eagles’ wings. From there, visitors will be able to enjoy panoramic views, before continuing on to El Cotillo, a picturesque fishing village.

The highlight of the tour will be a visit to the Corralejo Dunes, a huge nature reserve on the northern tip of the island. The tour will end with a return to the port to board the ship.

On Thursday, Press Trip participants will have the opportunity to visit Santa Cruz de La Palma with a tour of the island’s volcanoes and wines.

The adventure that combines the exploration of volcanic landscapes and the tasting of local wines will begin with a route through the south of the island, passing through vineyards, lava fields and pine forests.

The first stop will be in Fuencaliente, known for its volcanic eruptions and wine production. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy the views of the southern coast, the lighthouse and the salt flats, important to the island’s economy.

The tour continues to the San Antonio crater, where you will take a 30-minute walk around the rim. During the tour, you will be able to see the Teneguía volcano in the distance. Afterwards, you will visit a local winery, where you can enjoy a light snack and sample local wines. The tour will end with a return trip to the port.

On the remaining days of the cruise, free time is scheduled to explore the ship and the destinations on call.

The passenger ship ‘MSC Opera’ sails under the Panamanian flag. The vessel has a total length of 274.9 meters and a width of 28.8 meters, with capacity for 2,579 passengers and 721 crew members.