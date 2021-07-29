The municipality of Calheta witnessed a 4.48% growth in housing, but lost 5.28% of the population. An area where housing has boomed in the last few years.

CÂMARA DE LOBOS GOES AGAINST THE TREND AND ALSO LOSES POPULATION.

The “demographic reservoir” in the Region lost 9.79% of its residents.

Câmara de Lobos, after successive increases in the three previous Censuses, lost 3,491 residents in the last ten years, ie, 9.8% of its population.

The residents of this municipality are now 32,175.

Curral das Freiras and Jardim da Serra stood out with the biggest losses, while the evolution in the other parishes was very similar, around -8%.

SÃO MARTINHO IS THE MOST POPULOUS PARISH IN MADEIRA.

The largest concentration of people per parish in the Region takes place in São Martinho.

According to the first results of the 2021 Census, released yesterday, almost 27 thousand people live in the parish of São Martinho.

MONTE LEADS TO POPULATION LOSSES IN FUNCHAL.

The capital of Madeira lost 5.34% of the population. It now has 52,136 residents against 105,919 registered in 2011.

Monte, Santa Maria Maior and São Gonçalo lead losses.