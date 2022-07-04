REGIONAL GOVERNMENT TARGETED BY CYBERATTACK

The official Facebook page of the Regional Government of Madeira has been attacked by ‘hackers’ and has been broadcasting content not associated with the Madeiran Executive for more than two hours.

This morning, those who follow the government’s official Facebook page received a notification indicating that it was live, but what is certain is that those who open the transmission will only find a ‘stream’ screen of an online game.

A similar scenario can be found on the PSD Madeira page on the same social network, which has also been attacked.

From Jornal Madeira

