An open sewer, on Avenida Arriaga, in the center of Funchal, this Thursday is outraging some passersby.

“I’m doing a direct report to report a very serious situation here in the city of Funchal, next to Jardim Municipal, where there are open sewers. The smell is nauseating and unbearable”, explained the citizen Pedro Perestrelo, in a video published today on his social network on Facebook. In the right in question, the citizen also appealed to the Municipality of Funchal to resolve the situation.

From Jornal Madeira