Videos record the moment of collapse in Curral das Freiras

Some videos recorded a landslide that happened, moments ago, in Curral das Freiras, in Câmara de Lobos, and which left one person injured.

According to sources on site, the stones of some sizes fell towards the Estrada do Ribeiro do Cidrão area, but remained trapped in the water channel. However, it is known that one of them, of smaller dimensions, hit the driver of a truck that was passing by, injuring him with a small cut in the eye.

Despite the occurrence, firefighters have not yet been mobilized.

From Diário Notícias

