Body found “in an advanced state of decomposition” in Porto da Cruz

A corpse “in a high state of decomposition” was found this afternoon in Porto da Cruz, in the municipality of Machico.

The victim, a man whose age was not advanced, was found inside a house, located in the Caminho do Cal area.

The alert was given at 1:45 pm by a neighbor who, when passing by the place, smelled a nauseating smell and noticed that the door of the residence was ajar. Upon checking the situation, she came across the body and quickly contacted the authorities.

Three members of the Machico Municipal Fire Department were mobilized to the scene, assisted by an ambulance, together with agents from the Public Security Police (PSP), who took charge of the incident and are now investigating the case.

From Diário Notícias

