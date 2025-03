The man, whose body was found floating this morning on São Lázaro Beach, survived after resuscitation maneuvers carried out by the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters.

After successful attempts by the rescue team, the man was transported into the ambulance, which indicates that he will now be taken to the hospital showing vital signs.

The BVM are being monitored by EMIR and had the assistance of the Maritime Police.

The victim’s condition is still unknown at this time.

From Jornal Madeira

