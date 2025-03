As reported by JM, the body of a man was found floating on São Lázaro Beach this morning. The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters are currently at Pier 8 carrying out resuscitation operations.

EMIR and the Maritime Police are also at the scene. It should be noted that the body was recovered from the sea by the Port Authority of Funchal.

No further details about the victim are known at this time.

