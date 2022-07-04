CYBERATTACKS: PSD/M APPEALS TO FOLLOWERS NOT TO COMMUNICATE WITH THE FACEBOOK PAGE

“The PSD/Madeira Facebook page was the target of a cyberattack last weekend, which means that this platform is reproducing content that is not the responsibility of this party or any of its stakeholders”, he informed. the party in a statement.

In view of the situation, which JM has reported this morning, the PSD indicates that “at this moment, the case is being monitored by the competent services, as well as the intervention of the authorities has already been requested, so that this can be resolved as soon as possible.”

“In view of the above, it is urged that PSD/Madeira followers on Facebook choose alternative routes until this situation is normalized, also warning of the importance of not establishing any communication, by message, with the page “, adds the same note.

Finally, PSD/M regrets any inconvenience that this occurrence may have caused to the users of the page, in the expectation that, soon, everything can be properly overcome.

From Jornal Madeira

