In 2021, 94,990 households resided in the Region, 2.2% more than 10 years ago, reveal the data from the 2021 Census.

All municipalities registered growth in this variable, especially Santa Cruz (+4.6%), with the exception of Santana (-9.8%) and S. Vicente (-8.5%). The size of households maintained a decreasing trend, going from 2.9 people in 2011 to 2.6 people in 2021. However, RAM appears as the second region where this ratio is higher.

Households comprise private households, that is, the group of people who have habitual residence in family accommodation, regardless of the existence of family ties or sharing of expenses, or the independent person who occupies family accommodation and also institutional households, that is, the group of people residing in collective housing who, regardless of their family relationship, are beneficiaries of an institution and governed by an entity that is internal or external to the group of people. This is the case of nursing homes, prisons or institutions that support children and young people.

From Jornal Madeira

NEGATIVE NATURAL BALANCE FOR 3 YEARS IN MADEIRA.

The difference between deaths and births is negative in 800 people (average of the last three years).

Not even the return of emigrants was able to compensate for this average, in order to balance the loss of residents.

KNOW THE SEVEN PARISHES WITH POPULATION INCREASE.

The first results released show seven parishes that registered an increase in people in the last ten years.

According to this study, the parishes with an increase in population are in four municipalities: Funchal, Machico, Calheta and Ribeira Brava.

Thus, the parish that had the greatest number of residents was Água de Pena, with 12.9% more residents. It is followed by the parish of Sé, with 8.5%, Jardim do Mar, with 4.9% and Caniço, with 3.2%. São Martinho, the most populous in Madeira, had 1.9% more residents, Calheta, 0.8% and Tabua grew 0.4%

From Jornal Madeira