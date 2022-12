As usual, dozens of people flocked to Curral das Freiras today to visit its usual mega nativity scene, thus fulfilling yet another of the Madeiran ‘Festa’ traditions.

Remember that every year this parish is the scene of a great reenactment of the moment of the birth of Jesus Christ, attracting hundreds of visitors, and this year was no exception, even despite the rain that is marking today.

Know that you can visit this Christmas attraction until the next January 15th.

