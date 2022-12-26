Christmas Foto

Christmas FotoTobi Hughes·26th December 2022Madeira News Thanks to Pauline and Gary for these photos. It may not be as festive in Bali as Funchal but they certainly do try. This is one of our favourite little places on the beach. Love & hugs from us both 🎄🧑🎄🎉🍾🥂🎊😘 Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related