At least five cars were hit by zinc plates on the roofs of the buildings, which ended up being knocked down due to the strong wind that was felt this morning in Funchal.

The cars, parked in the Hospital District, suffered damage but no injuries were reported.

The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, the Sapadores do Funchal Firefighters and the Municipal Civil Protection are on site, which is assessing the situation.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...