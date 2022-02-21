Lenticular cloud spotted in Funchal

A lenticular cloud was spotted this morning in Funchal. An unusual formation, but that attracts attention for its peculiarity and beauty.

“This type of clouds is formed due to the presence of strong humid winds in rough terrain, such as mountains or valleys”, explains the IPMA.

Normally aligned with the perpendicular of the wind direction, they can be separated into stationary altocumulus lenticularis (ACSL), stationary stratocumulus lenticularis (SCSL), and stationary Cirrocumulus lenticularis (CCSL).

From Diário Notícias

