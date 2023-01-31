After the fatal accident in Anjos, are tourists still taking the risk?

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The last fatal accident that killed a 34-year-old tourist who fell from 80 meters next to the Anjos waterfall while taking a picture is still in my memory. The incident took place last Friday . It is not the first time, despite the warnings for the slippery floor, for the prohibited traffic signs. Will tourists continue to risk it? That’s what the Diário Notícias ask today.

The clock pointed to 11:45 am when the DIÁRIO report arrived at the Anjos waterfall, on a footpath. Two metal barriers placed both at the access to the village of Ponta do Sol and Madalena do Mar did not impede road traffic. The Câmara leaves the justification that residents can circulate.

But the majority is far from having a residence certificate because the rent car stamp on the back of the car shows the temporary stay.

The signs are ignored and they follow the route stopping at the place where the waterfall is located. Others, more cautious but equally reckless, park their vehicles inside the tunnel, an almost daily infraction, we are told in the locality, which escapes the eyes of PSP agents.

But this is not our focus. In a few minutes, the most visited ‘spot’ in the county fills with people.  English, French, German, Polish, Czech… even Japanese. Also Portuguese coming from the mainland. They heard about the waterfall, of beauty and little of the danger that it can represent if you cross the red lines.

And there are many. There are those who bring children in their arms. Babies. They want a record at the waterfall so they can later remember their visit to the island and they don’t even look at the eroded roadway or cliffs.

The best angle makes you forget the danger. There are those who stick their heads in the water that falls sharply, thinking that it comes from a spring or an abundant lake. They can’t imagine that there are farmers up there watering the terraces that Madeira is also so famous for.

The first steps are hesitant but the waterfall is such that it invites you to take a bold photo. Sometimes selfies are taken. Others wait on the wall ‘smashed’ by falling rocks from the past. There are areas where the wall has literally disappeared. Even so, and still with a green mud floor, you can look out over the sea.

The answer to the initial question seems perfectly obvious: Yes, tourists continue to take risks!

From Diário Notícias

 

Previous ArticleAREA BURNED IN MADEIRA IN 2021 WAS THE LOWEST SINCE 2006
No Newer Articles
Tobi Hughes

4 Responses

  2. If it is because of rockfall, better close all the small roads, except for the tunnels. If it is to prevent people from falling down to the sea, just install a 2 meters fence. And: maintain it.
    The Anjos waterfall is a spot that is called “instagrammable”. A cute girl, a white shirt and the likes are coming. That is what counts today (unfortunately).
    Who wonders people are going there? It is on Microsoft, mentionend on Google Maps and shown on numerous Instagram pictures. As well as on several Madeira Blogs.
    How do we say: You destroy the things you are dreaming of – by finding them.
    And: Life is what happens while you are busy taking pictures of the things you believe it would be it.

    PS: If you like to be close to waterfalls: Go canyoning!

    Reply

  4. What should be done?
    Should all areas be closed off where someone can get hurt? Should supervisors be placed everywhere? Should tourists be put on a leash?
    There are risks and inattentive people everywhere, so there will always be accidents.

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: