After the fatal accident in Anjos, are tourists still taking the risk?

The last fatal accident that killed a 34-year-old tourist who fell from 80 meters next to the Anjos waterfall while taking a picture is still in my memory. The incident took place last Friday . It is not the first time, despite the warnings for the slippery floor, for the prohibited traffic signs. Will tourists continue to risk it? That’s what the Diário Notícias ask today.

The clock pointed to 11:45 am when the DIÁRIO report arrived at the Anjos waterfall, on a footpath. Two metal barriers placed both at the access to the village of Ponta do Sol and Madalena do Mar did not impede road traffic. The Câmara leaves the justification that residents can circulate.

But the majority is far from having a residence certificate because the rent car stamp on the back of the car shows the temporary stay.

The signs are ignored and they follow the route stopping at the place where the waterfall is located. Others, more cautious but equally reckless, park their vehicles inside the tunnel, an almost daily infraction, we are told in the locality, which escapes the eyes of PSP agents.

But this is not our focus. In a few minutes, the most visited ‘spot’ in the county fills with people. English, French, German, Polish, Czech… even Japanese. Also Portuguese coming from the mainland. They heard about the waterfall, of beauty and little of the danger that it can represent if you cross the red lines.

And there are many. There are those who bring children in their arms. Babies. They want a record at the waterfall so they can later remember their visit to the island and they don’t even look at the eroded roadway or cliffs.

The best angle makes you forget the danger. There are those who stick their heads in the water that falls sharply, thinking that it comes from a spring or an abundant lake. They can’t imagine that there are farmers up there watering the terraces that Madeira is also so famous for.

The first steps are hesitant but the waterfall is such that it invites you to take a bold photo. Sometimes selfies are taken. Others wait on the wall ‘smashed’ by falling rocks from the past. There are areas where the wall has literally disappeared. Even so, and still with a green mud floor, you can look out over the sea.

The answer to the initial question seems perfectly obvious: Yes, tourists continue to take risks!

