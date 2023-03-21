NATURE WATCHERS IDENTIFY TWO VIOLATORS IN THE GARAJAU RESERVE

A team from the Corpo de Vigilantes da Natureza identified two offenders and proceeded to seize the product of the illegal collection of limpets and snails, practiced within the limits of the Partial Natural Reserve of Garajau.

All the product of this illegal activity will be transported to the services of the Regional Directorate of Fisheries, for weighing and confirmation that it is in good condition for consumption and, if so, subsequent delivery to a social solidarity institution in Funchal.

The Garajau Partial Nature Reserve is located east of Funchal. It has an extension of approximately six miles and is limited by Ponta do Lazareto, to the west, and Ponta da Oliveira, to the east.

The protected area extends between the high tide line and the bathymetric of 50m to the south or, in case of doubt, never before 600m from the coast.

Among other prohibitions, in this partial nature reserve it is prohibited: the exercise of any fishing, commercial or sporting; underwater hunting; the use of any type of network; navigation with motorized vessel.

The administrative offense file will now follow the necessary procedural steps.

From Jornal Madeira

I’m really happy these don’t get thrown away, and will be able to be given to those who probably rarely eat this seafood. 😊🙏🏻😊

